The day 'Big' Jack Charlton came to Tullamore

As a guest of Harp Lager the late Jack Charlton participated in The Great Soccer Debate in Bridge House, Tullamore on November 29, 1989.

A huge crowd gathered in the ballroom for the event which was a great success and paved the way for many other soccer stars from that team to visit Tullamore such as Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn, Pakie Bonner and John Aldridge.

Picture shows Jimmy O’Sullivan, Christy Maye, Jack Charlton, Gemma Dunican, Brendan McEvoy and Colm McCabe