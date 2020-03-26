Birthday celebrations for Daingean nonagenarian
Pictured are some of the 'Trad Friends' who entertained at the birthday celebration
Friends and family gathered to celebrate Jimmy Bracken's 90th birthday in Seerys in Daingean recently.
An active nonagenarian, he keeps busy and loves meeting people. His daughter Emma was just one of the ‘Trad Friends’ who gathered to play and entertain on the night.
Andy and all in Seerys congratulate Jimmy on his 90th birthday and wish him health, wealth and happiness.
