Five@5 - Support Offaly businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

TABULA RASA, TULLAMORE

My name is Alice Kennelly and I am the owner of Tabula Rasa Holistic Therapies. My background is in health care with over ten years experience working in Mother Earth Health Food store in Tullamore, where I have trained in the therapeutic values of vitamins, supplements, herbs and nutrition. I have studied and practised Reiki for almost twenty years, and have added other therapies to my résumé over the years.

Tabula Rasa has evolved as a result of this and so the Therapy Room of Mother Earth was a natural place for it to emerge and grow, providing a space that is peaceful, safe and calm.

My intention is to offer a combination of therapies tailored to meet the needs of the client, to promote self healing by giving the client the tools for self care. Everyone is unique and it is my intention to treat people individually focusing on their needs, helping them to heal themselves and start again with a clean slate…

Tel:087-3585943 Website and Facebook links below.

http://www.tabularasa.ie/about/

https://www.facebook.com/TabulaRasaHolisticTherapies/

VAPOUR PAL, TULLAMORE

WEBSITE: www.Tullamorevapourpal.ie

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/Vapourpal-Tullamore

WEST OFFALY TRAINING

Our highly qualified and experienced instructors make learning easy and interesting. We not only train students to enhance their knowledge but also provide them with the practical skills valued in the job market and provide opportunities for career advancement.

Please do not hesitate in contacting us if you wish to find out more about the classes we offer and how we can further develop your computer and business training needs.

We have computer training facilities available in both Banagher and Birr and are available on an outreach basis also.

Join us weekly for some online fun via ZOOM - If you have not used ZOOM before that is not a problem, we will make sure you are set up and comfortable using ZOOM before you join the group. Call 057-9152003 or email carmel@westoffalytraining.com to find out more.

www.facebook.com/WestOffalyTraining

https://westoffalytraining.com/

THE FACTORY

Ireland’s leading eco-friendly printers & graphic design house

Email: info@thefactory.ie

Tel: 057 9133119

”We’re still open, behind closed doors”.

https://thefactory.ie/

https://www.facebook.com/thefactory.ie

RED APPLE, BIRR

Mill Street, Birr, Co. Offaly

The Red Apple Cafe is all about local communities, local produce, good food and good coffee.

Where possible, all our produce is sourced locally and organic or free range.

We use Free Range Eggs in all our baking.

We use 100% natural ingredients.

We aim to recycle and use recycled products.

We Support the GM Free Ireland Campaign and Fair Trade.

We believe that educating consumers about healthy food is important.

We are now taking orders for Christmas

We’ll have mince pies, Christmas cake, puddings, biscuit cake puddings and we’ll also be doing baked honey and mustard glazed hams. Call into the cafe or you can call 089-2267682 to make an order or any enquiries that you may have.

We can do a large array of desserts, sweet treats and savoury goodies with gluten free and vegan options also available

https://www.facebook.com/TheRedAppleBirr/

Instagram - TAP HERE.

Take away service available. Contact us on 089 2267682 to place an order