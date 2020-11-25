Ecommerce economic supports available to Offaly businesses highlighted

WITH everybody around the world deeply impacted by Covid-19 there has been a surge in many businesses embracing technology and fast tracking an online ordering system so their customers can simply order and pay for goods through their mobile phone.

Tullamore based company Dotser is in the web and marketing business for 20 years and has developed a successful ecommerce platform that manages millions of euro worth of online sales for its customers.

Although many miss the real experience of shopping in person, the global pandemic has changed the retail landscape for ever with many embracing the handiness of the online purchase with direct delivery to their home or the 'click and collect' option.

Businesses are also being supported to the tune of 90% (up to a max of €2500) to implement an ecommerce strategy with a website and the ability to manage their products and online payments.

'Dotser are delighted to be working with many local Tullamore and Offaly businesses to develop an effective ecommerce strategy and future proof their business in these challenging times,' commented Loughnan Hooper, owner of Dotser based in Axis Business Park, Tullamore.

'It is important for businesses to ensure they can promote their products and services online and more importantly take cashless payments quickly and easily.'

Further information on the Trading Online Voucher supports from Local Enterprise Office - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Offaly/ - Information on Dotser Commerce available from https://www.dotser.ie