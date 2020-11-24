#KeepOffalyInBusiness
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
LAMBE'S OIL, TULLAMORE
Founded in 1971 by P.J. (Gussie) Lambe, Lambe’s Oil has become the premier oil products distributor in the Irish Midlands. We provide heating oil and kerosene, agri-diesel, commercial diesel, petrol and storage tanks. We deliver 6 days per week throughout Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and areas of Kildare.
Phone 057 93 21000
https://www.facebook.com/lambesoil
https://lambesoil.ie/
MAD FASHION HOUSE, TULLAMORE
Shop direct from all your favourite brands today...most importantly shop local
https://www.madfashionhouse.com/
https://www.facebook.com/themadmarket/posts/187070819696981
MEZZO, TULLAMORE
Patrick Street, Tullamore
Tel: 057 93 29333
Conveniently located at Bolger House on Patrick Street, Mezzo is a modern Italian restaurant offering an exciting, diverse menu. At Mezzo Restaurant we love all things food and our friendly staff always go above and beyond to make sure our guests have a great experience.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/MezzoRestaurantTullamore/posts/
https://www.mezzorestaurant.ie/
SLEVIN SPORTS
My name is Ciaran Slevin. I am based in Ballyoran, Kilcormac, Co Offaly. I started up my own business Ballyoran Wood Co, when Covid hit and I never looked back.
I custom make anything to do with timber and I will give anything a go
This Christmas I am focusing on items that won't break the bank and are fun, classy yet simple
I make personalised Crafty Hurls. Each hurl costs €15 and can be delivered nationwide for an extra €5.
These make the perfect stocking filler for Hurling mad kids
I also make quirky items such as Bath Boards and wine boards
The bath board is €30 and each wine board is €20. These can be delivered nationwide for an extra €10
You can also check out my Instagram & Facebook page
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHYhBKQnuEu/?igshid=q8txkw4rod
https://www.facebook.com/slevinsports
SUPERMACS, TULLAMORE
William Street,
Tullamore,
Tel : 057 9351200
We Deliver
https://www.supermacs.ie/store/tullamore/
