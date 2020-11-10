Tullamore Credit Union Ltd urges 'Support Local Business'
Representatives of local businesses, including Anthony Kearns, Guy Clothing, Kieran Conroy, the Square Café, Bookstation & Anthony’s Shop, The Bridge Shopping Centre as well as Anne Starling, Anthony
Never before has #localloyaltullamore been more important!
Every time that you, a resident of Tullamore and the local area, think about spending some money,
think about the impact that your action can have! Every penny spent locally will benefit another local
person – keeping a business open, keeping a wage in a home, keeping Tullamore alive.
Tullamore Credit Union Ltd is used to promoting and supporting local businesses – our new Loyalty
Scheme now has over 25 local businesses associated with it – you, as a member of our credit union
and holder of a current account, can avail of special discounts and promotions, simply by using our
distinctive current account debit card to pay for the purchase. See our website www.tullamorecu.ie
for a list of participating businesses.
In conjunction with the Tullamore Chamber of Commerce, we continue to support the QUID Voucher
scheme and encourage our business-owner members to avail of the Revenue’s Small Benefit
Exemption Scheme.
We are launching our new hashtag #localloyaltullamore today – and what better way to launch than
a competition to win some QUID vouchers ! Simply post a photo of yourself, having purchased some
goods at a local business, use the hashtag #localloyaltullamore in the comments and tag us on
facebook and Instagram.
