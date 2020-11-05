Tullamore business backs #keepoffalyinbusiness campaign

PAUL O'ROUKE is the Deputy Branch Manager of Chadwicks in Tullamore, formerly Tullamore Hardware.

In this profile Paul looks back on his career and explains his role in Chadwicks and offers his support to the Tribune's #keepoffalyin business campaign

When did you start working with Chadwicks?

I started in Tullamore Hardware in my teens with a part time role before progressing into a full-time contract in 2007. I started on the plumbing team progressed to Building Materials supervisor before taking on my current position as Deputy Branch Manager in 2019. One of the many wonderful aspects of working in Chadwicks in Tullamore is the wide range of opportunities available to all staff and colleagues. I’m currently taking part in the Chadwicks Management Development programme and it’s been such a rewarding experience to learn about a completely different side of the business.



What is your role within Chadwicks?

My current role consists of the day-to-day management of the branch and reporting directly to Jimmy, the branch manager. I believe the most important aspect of what we do in Chadwicks is our commitment to customer experience. I want our customers to feel welcome and confident that they have all the relevant information to make an informed purchase.

What major changes have you seen at Chadwicks in Tullamore over the years?

The branch has constantly evolved over the years with many new faces that have joined the team and the introduction of new products and offerings. It’s a massive credit to Johnny and Jimmy Feery for their forward-thinking approach to the business. The Feery’s drove the business forward through economic booms as well as recessions and they are a credit to the community.



What are you most looking forward to about the new rebrand to Chadwicks?

I think the entire team here are very much looking forward to the next few months. We became part of Chadwicks Group in the year 2000 and it’s with great pride that we are part of a nationwide brand such as Chadwicks. The rebrand will benefit our customers going forward while maintaining that same level of customer service and local knowledge that the company was built upon.

How important is having the right level of training and expertise when advising customers?

Training has always been important to everyone at Chadwicks. Colleagues here can avail of different training opportunities to upskill and we regularly carry out training across all areas of the business. There’s a great team here at Chadwicks in Tullamore and there is a huge level of expertise and experience within the branch, so we’re confident that we can always assist in relation to any query or question a customer may have.

Will you be supporting the Tribune's #keepbusiness in Offaly campaign and encouraging people to shop in their local areas in the lead up to Christmas due to the impact of lockdown and Covid?

Absolutely, now more than ever it’s vitally important that people shop local and support local businesses. The people of Tullamore and the wider region have always been hugely supportive in this regard and I’d hope that will continue over the coming months.