#KeepOffalyInBusiness
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
REVIVE, BIRR
The Courtyard Office Centre, Unit 3, Emmet St, Birr, Birr, Ireland R42DW90
Here at Revive Birr, we focus on a private setting by appointment only, giving you the perfect atmosphere to unwind.
Our services include:
Massage
Facials
Hair styling
Beard trim
Back shave
**APPOINTMENTS ONLY**
Book your appointment in our booking system or call/text or WhatsApp to 089-2234610
FOR REVIVE FACEBOOK - TAP HERE
FOR REVIVE INSTAGRAM - TAP HERE
GUINAN'S FOOTWEAR, BIRR
Hi everyone. As we are only allowed to do click and collect service and cannot have customers in the shop, we are trying to accommodate all of our lovely loyal customers/friends
We are offering a click & collect service & our products can be checked out on the link below
If you see anything you want, you can message us as or you can phone us to pay for your purchases and then come and collect them. Phone 087 6577805 or Message us
#staysafe#shoplocal
VISIT GUINAN'S FACEBOOK SHOP HERE
DOUGLAS JEWELLERS, TULLAMORE
Bridge Street, Tullamore
Tel:057 93 21863
In business for 50 years we have established a name for quality, service and value
It is important now more than ever to support local businesses in our town.
We are available behind closed doors. For all enquiries, you can contact John on 0862517318 or through Facebook by TAPPING HERE.
BRIDGE CENTRE, TULLAMORE
Over 30 Stores under one roof in the heart of Tullamore. Spacious, Comfortable and Enjoyable Shopping
VISIT BRIDGE CENTRE WEBSITE HERE
VISIT BRIDGE CENTRE FACEBOOK HERE
KENNY PROPERTY, TULLAMORE
Edel Kenny
Auctioneer & Letting Agent
PSRA No:003706
Mobile: 086 8106426
email: info@kennyproperties.ie
Cloncon, Killeigh, Tullamore, Co. Offaly R35 FF24
Kenny Properties are a property company providing letting & sale services in Tullamore and the surrounding areas. With over 14 years' experience in the property business, we pride ourselves in providing a top-class service. We assure our client that we will achieve the best possible market price for your property whether you decide to rent or sell.
Visit the Kenny Property website HERE.
