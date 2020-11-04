Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown

REVIVE, BIRR

The Courtyard Office Centre, Unit 3, Emmet St, Birr, Birr, Ireland R42DW90

Here at Revive Birr, we focus on a private setting by appointment only, giving you the perfect atmosphere to unwind.

Our services include:

Massage

Facials

Hair styling

Beard trim

Back shave

**APPOINTMENTS ONLY**

Book your appointment in our booking system or call/text or WhatsApp to 089-2234610

GUINAN'S FOOTWEAR, BIRR

Hi everyone. As we are only allowed to do click and collect service and cannot have customers in the shop, we are trying to accommodate all of our lovely loyal customers/friends

We are offering a click & collect service & our products can be checked out on the link below

If you see anything you want, you can message us as or you can phone us to pay for your purchases and then come and collect them. Phone 087 6577805 or Message us

DOUGLAS JEWELLERS, TULLAMORE

Bridge Street, Tullamore

Tel:057 93 21863

In business for 50 years we have established a name for quality, service and value

It is important now more than ever to support local businesses in our town.

We are available behind closed doors. For all enquiries, you can contact John on 0862517318 or through Facebook by TAPPING HERE.

BRIDGE CENTRE, TULLAMORE



Over 30 Stores under one roof in the heart of Tullamore. Spacious, Comfortable and Enjoyable Shopping

KENNY PROPERTY, TULLAMORE

Edel Kenny

Auctioneer & Letting Agent

PSRA No:003706

Mobile: 086 8106426

email: info@kennyproperties.ie

Cloncon, Killeigh, Tullamore, Co. Offaly R35 FF24

Kenny Properties are a property company providing letting & sale services in Tullamore and the surrounding areas. With over 14 years' experience in the property business, we pride ourselves in providing a top-class service. We assure our client that we will achieve the best possible market price for your property whether you decide to rent or sell.

Visit the Kenny Property website HERE.



