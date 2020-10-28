#KeepOffalyInBusiness
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
REVEAL WELLNESS & BEAUTY, TULLAMORE
BEAUTY
FREE SHIPPING from now until Christmas from our online store - TAP HERE FOR ONLINE STORE.
CHRISTMAS GIFT BOXES designed for all budgets FREE CHRISTMAS GIFT BOX AND DELIVERY /click and collect
ONLINE BRIDAL MAKE UP TUTORIALS – for brides celebrating their wedding in the coming weeks
NUTRITION & WELLNESS
NOVEMBER CHALLENGE starts Monday 2nd November to 30th November: DETAILS & SIGN UP HERE.
CONTACT
Tel: 086-8666882
Email: catriona@reveal.ie
JERROS, BIRR
Click and collect service Tuesdays and Fridays from 10-2pm and if it is within the Birr area I can deliver.
All items over €50 purchased on the website can be posted free of charge.
Visit website HERE.
Visit Facebook HERE.
KELLY'S CEOS, BIRR
O’Connell Street, Birr
Phone: 05791 22220
We are still open for business
Office Supplies – Art & Craft Supplies – School Books – Educational Supplies
Visit Facebook HERE.
Visit Instagram HERE.
THE LOFT CAFÉ, BIRR
Open from 9am-4pm for delicious & homemade takeaways.
Call us on 057-9123718 to place your orders for breakfast, lunch, teas/coffees, sweet treats etc.
We will be posting many items from our craft & gift shop, where we stock some amazing home interiors & gifts. Feel free to PM us if you see anything you fancy and we can arrange non contact payment & collection.
Thank you so much for all the support to date.
Gift Vouchers Available
Our take away menu can be found on the following links:
CIARA'S CRAFTY CREATIONS
Personalised Frames – Scrabble Art
Christening Day Scrabble Frame - Engagement – New Baby - Weddings - Family & New Home etc.
If you have any interest in buying a frame just message me for more info, prices etc or contact me on 087 9705563
