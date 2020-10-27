#KeepOffalyInBusiness

Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown

We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown

Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown

NORBERT BRADY FIREPLACES, BIRR

"For all your stove and boiler needs don't hesitate to contact us." 

For further information look us up on our Facebook page and website below:

Norbert Brady Facebook - TAP HERE

Norbert Brady Website - TAP HERE

THE SHOE LOFT, TULLAMORE


William Street, Tullamore

Stockists of Orthopedic & Work Shoes

Restricted Opening hours: Thursday to Saturday 11am to 3pm
Appointments outside of these hours can be made by calling 086-8403838

Find them on Facebook HERE.


PARK AVENUE, TULLAMORE


So, ladies, our doors are closed but we're always around to help you if you need anything

Call & Collect 087-0630225

Visit their website HERE.

NEW IMAGE, TULLAMORE

Esker Court, Tullamore
Prop: Ann Larkin

Stockists of Schwarzkopf & Alfaparf

 

Gift Vouchers Available

Now taking bookings for December. Contact 057 93 26534

THE SQUARE CAFÉ, TULLAMORE

O' Connor Square, Tullamore is open 7 days a week for takeaway, collection and free delivery on all orders

Tel: 057 93 24752

Visit their Facebook page HERE.