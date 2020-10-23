Offaly Food Academy producer Feighery Farm celebrates award

An Offaly Food Academy producer is celebrating their win at the recent Blas Na hÉireann awards. Out of thousands of entries, SuperValu Food Academy producers took home 66 awards – 21 Gold, 23 Silver and 22 with one of these going to an Offaly based producer. Food Academy has given these small producers the chance to be recognised, winning big awards.

SuperValu is the biggest supporter of local producers in Ireland and through the Food Academy programme, nurturing small businesses through their journey from start up to getting their products on on SuperValu shelves and on to winning prestigious awards. Now in its 13th year, the Blas Na hÉireann awards is the highest national accolade for quality Irish produce across the country and SuperValu’s Food Academy members have produced award winning products from every region.

Feighery Farm, based in Kilcormac won a silver award for its Beetroot Juice, a refreshing Irish ‘superfood.’ Anne Marie Feighery’s Beetroot Juice business launched just last year, and she says SuperValu Food Academy has been invaluable to her, with their support and guidance the future of this new Irish health drink is exciting. Anne Marie’s family farm, Feighery Farm grow the beetroot for her juice and are also a huge support network around her new venture.

SuperValu is committed to supplying customers with unrivalled, quality Irish products. Ray Kelly, Interim Managing Director, SuperValu said, “2020 has been another excellent year for SuperValu’s Food Academy producers at the Blas Na hÉireann awards with a total of 66 awards. At SuperValu we are committed to supporting more Irish food producers than any other retailer and in delivering the best quality products for our customers, over 75% of products on SuperValu shelves are sourced or produced in Ireland. It’s been another great year for our local producers and at a time when we are encouraging the country to shop local it is great to support and stock these award-winning brands and see them receive the recognition they deserve.”

SuperValu Food Academy is a unique food business development programme between SuperValu, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs). Participants in the programme receive training in market research and branding, food safety, marketing, finance and business development. Food Academy producers have sold a combined €140 million of produce in SuperValu since 2014, supporting 1,500 jobs in the economy. To date, 620 producers have come through the programme, with 272 producers currently enrolled in the programme.