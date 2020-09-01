Shinrone and Birr advance to Offaly Senior Camogie semi-finals

Shinrone and Birr have booked their places in the semi-finals of the recently restarted HQ Physio Senior Camogie Championship.

Last weekend saw Lusmagh/Drumcullen play Shinrone and Kilcormac/Killoughey take on Birr at the quarter-final stage.

On Saturday evening, Lusmagh/Drumcullen travelled to Shinrone with both teams putting on an excellent show in a very close encounter. It was neck-and-neck throughout the match but at half-time Lusmagh/Drumcullen led by two points.

By the water break in the second half, Shinrone had overturned that deficit and led by the minimum. They flexed their muscles and finished stronger to run out five-point winners on a 2-15 to 2-10 scoreline.

On Sunday, Kilcormac/Killoughey played Birr in the second quarter-final and again it was a very close match with a half-time score of Birr 0-5, Kilcormac/Killoughey 0-6.

Birr scored the all-important goal late in the low-scoring game and it proved decisive as they went on to win on a 1-10 to 0-9 scoreline.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday evening with both matches starting at 6pm. The holders, St Rynaghs, will take on Birr while St Cillians will play Shinrone.

Details of the venues will be confirmed later in the week. Check Offaly Camogie's social media pages for details.