More success for Offaly rowers at the Carrick-on-Shannon regatta

There was yet more success for Offaly rowers at the weekend as a contingent took part in the Carrick-on-Shannon regatta on Sunday, August 5.

Continuing a trend of winning at every regatta she's competed at this summer, Rosin Byrne won the U12 Singles event, while Eilis Ward and Lucy Pennick (pictured above) won the U18 Womens Double.

Stephen Hogan and Baithen Mooney won the Masters Double beating another Offaly crew of John Ward and Declan Hogan in the final.

Offaly had some novice rowers competing in their first Regatta and all competed well.

On Monday, August 6, Offaly also competed in a Regatta in Graignamanagh, Carlow.

A novice adult crew of Melanie Kelly, Declan Kelly, Liam Byrne and Crace Burton and Coxed by Frank Durkin took part. These rowers only started rowing recently and were congratulated by Offaly Rowing Club for their first regatta.

