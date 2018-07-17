Offaly rowers excel at Irish Rowing Championships

Offaly Rowers took part in the Irish Rowing Championships at Ovens in Cork from Friday, July 13 to Sunday, July 15.

This is the main event on the rowing calendar and under the expert coaching of Mr Frank Durkin, Offaly Rowing club had some great results.

In the Under 14 Womens Single Sculls both Rosin Byrne And Eva Noyce won their respective finals bringing home the Gold Medals. This is a continuation of great form for both these rowers in recent months.

The Under 14 Men's Quad came in third in a competitive race. This is a great result for a new crew of Callum McCaughan, Kia Stokes, Finn Condron Bagnall and Rory Pennick with Emily Dowling as Cox.

In the Men's under 15 Single scull final Adam Grace finished a brilliant third. This is a great result for a rower who took up the sport just over a year ago.

Once again Offaly Rowing club secretary Catriona Nolan kept up her good form and came in second in the Ladies Masters final.

Cappincur's Alison Mooney also won Gold for NUIG in the Intermediate 8 event in Cork.

If you want to try rowing or attend a summer camp, you can find out more at the Offaly Rowing Facebook page.

