Tullamore Harriers athletes claim medals and new club record at the All Ireland Championships on home track

On a warm sunny day, a large crowd gathered at the Tullamore Harriers Athletics Stadium for the All Ireland Juvenile B Track & Field Athletics Championships and Relays. Tullamore Harriers had a good representation in the relay events and individual track and field events. In the relays, Tullamore had four teams through from the Leinster championships:

U13 Boys: James Saunders, Diarmaid Caddem, Samuel Merrick, Cillian Bourke.

U16 Boys: Luke Bourke, Diarmaid Finneran, Michael Dowling, and Daniel Dowling

U16 Girls: Kate Cunningham, Katie Bourke, Shauna Slattery and Katelyn Farrelly.

U15 Boys: Evan Farrelly, Luke Bourke, Jack Saunders, Philip Dunne and Evan Cunningham.

Boys U13 4x100 metre relays - the boys ran a good heat in a time of 57.26 seconds to finish fourth in their heat. This was good enough to qualify for the final. In the final, the lads got off to a good start but unfortunately stepped outside the change zone resulting is disqualification. Well done to the lads on reaching the finals.

Boys U16 4x100 metres relays - the lads were unlucky to be drawn in lane one. In a straight final, and against tough opposition, the lads ran a good race in a time of 47.49 seconds to finish fifth.

Girls U16 4x100 metre relays - the girls ran a great heat in a time of 50.44 seconds to finish first and qualify for the final. In the final the girls ran a good heat in a time of 50.69 seconds to finish fourth, just missing out on the medals. The time of 50.44 seconds was later confirmed as a new club record. Well done girls.

Boys U15 4x100 metre relays - the lads lined up for a straight final. The team ran a great race clocking an excellent time of 48.81 seconds to finish third and win a bronze medal.

Individual Events - there were very good performances by Philip Dunne who won silver in the Boys U15 100 metres in a time of 12.65 seconds, and Aishling Cotter who put in an excellent performance to win a gold medal in the Girls U13 Long Jump with a jump of 4.42 metres. There were also good performances by Hannah Troy who finished fourth in the Girls Shot Putt, Emer Cotter in the Girls U12 60 metres sprints, and Jane Maher in the U13 80 metres and 600 metres.

It was a great performance on the day by all the young athletes. Thanks to all the parents who attended and supported the athletes. Well done all.

The Annual Gowran 8 Mile Race

The Annual Gowran 8 mile road race was run off on Tuesday evening, July 3. The atmosphere in the stadium was mixed with pride and enthusiasm.

The runners were welcomed to the event by Chairperson Adrian Curley who gave a fitting tribute to Mr Noel Gowran, RIP - explaining the contribution Noel made to the early years of Tullamore Harriers. Many present knew Noel but the newcomers were made aware of his passion, athleticism and indeed his wit!

Eanna, Noel’s son, also gave a brief introduction before he and his teammates took on the 8 mile run under the blistering sunshine. The route left the stadium, leading out to Killurine, crossing over to the Killeigh road via Derrybeg and back into the stadium from Clonminch towards the Charleville Road.

The Gowran trophies are awarded to the fastest man and woman who have never won this race before – thus a Novice Winner. 1st Novice man was Leonard Mooney who is in flying form of late. David Murray and Leonard crossed the line together and because David had the Gowran title a few years ago, the Gowran Novice trophy was presented to Leonard. Prize for fastest man was won by David Murray. Catriona O’Connell was our lady Novice winner and fastest lady was Brigid Fox. Well done to all 62 who ran, and supported this race. Thank you to all the marshals, to those who stood out to provide water on route, to the timekeepers and all involved in running the event.

Full Result: 1st Leonard Mooney 46.25 1st Novice Man, 2nd David Murray 46.26 Fastest Man, 3rd Mark Donegan 46.51 2nd Novice Man, 4th Darragh Rigney 50.35 3rd Novice Man, 5th Glen Finlay 50.45, 6th Conor Mooney 51.40, 7th Eanna Gowran 52.25, 8th Rory Farrell 52.49, 9th John Monaghan 52.58, 10th Darren Butler 53.36, 11th Padraic Sweeney 53.49, 12th Padraig Berry 54.07, 13th Dermot Smith 54.08, 14th Leslie Buckley 55.03, 15th Fra Mollen 56.12, 16th Finian McDermott 56.33, 17th Ger Lynam 57..01, 18th Brigid Fox 57.37 Fastest Woman, 19th Aidan Egan 57.54, 20th Sean Reynolds 58.30, 21st Eugene Mann 58.54, 22nd Catriona O Connell 58.59 1st Novice Woman, 23rd Mark Harpur 59.30, 24th Lynn Mooney 59.52 2nd Novice Woman, 25th Lorcan Scully 59.55, 26th Dympna Fox 1.00.26 3rd Novice Woman, 27th Rodge Larkin 1.00.46, 28th Adrian Martin 1.01.09, 29th Martina McCarthy 1.01.17, 30th Michelle Mullaney 1.01.32, 31st Ray Murray 1.01.45, 32nd John O Connell 1.01.45, 33rd Kenneth Doyle 1.02.14, 34th David Doyle 1.02.15, 35th Denis Flynn 1.03.08, 36th Mag Grennan 1.03.08, 37th Mary Galvin 1.04.24, 38th Tara McKinney 1.05.03, 39th Gerry Dunican 1.05.03, 40th Evelyn Herlihy 1.05.33, 41st Tracy Kinnarney 1.05.49, 42nd Andy O Grady 1.06.01, 43rd Paul Hensey 1.08.42, 44th Paula Nolan 1.11.13, 45th Una Mullen 1.12.01, 46th Fallen Conlon 1.12.49, 47th Joe White 1.12.49, 48th Anne Daly 1.13.00, 49th Martina Conlon 1.13.02, 50th Maria Gallagher 1.13.04, 51st Jenna Stack 1.13.32, 52nd Olive Colgan 1.16.28, 53rd Aisling McCormack 1.16.28, 54th Paschal Naughton 1.18.44, 55th Richael Murtagh 1.21.40, 56th Jim Dolan 1.23.08, 57th Miriam Brady 1.23.23, 58th Bernard Doheny 1.26.27, 59th Mark O Connell 1.29.26, 60th Barbara O Connell 1.36.07, 61st Ann Marie Lawlor 1.36.25 62nd Josie Lawlor 1.36.26.

Murray wins Clontarf Half Marathon

David Murray was the winner in the Annual Joe Duffy BMW Clontarf Half Marathon on Saturday, July 7, with a time of 1:18:15. He had a clear win ahead of 2nd placed John Hunt (1:20:27). The popular race attracted over 1400 competitors on a terrain of both road and sand along Dollymount strand. His brother Ray Murray and John O’Connell both completed the 13.1 miles in 1:48:14 and 1.48.15. Well done guys.

Achill Half Marathon and 10k

On the same day, Saturday July 7, a small troop from the club travelled to the beautiful setting of Achill for the Annual Half Marathon and 10k. In stark contrast to the torrential rain at last year’s event, the sun was high in the sky for the 431 athletes in the Half and 442 in the 10k. Gary O’Hanlon won the Half Marathon (1:10:05) but 1st for Tullamore Harriers with a super finish was Dympna Fox. Dympna posted 1:38:59 to take 4th lady position and 1st in her age group. The trio of Tara McKinney, Gary O’Dwyer and Gerry Dunican crossed the line in 1:50:19. In the 10k, David Fox and Dave Dunican were our 2 representatives with David Fox taking 4th place overall and 1st O40 in a time of 39:01. Dave Dunican posted 47:19 to finish 39th. Well done to all.

Roscommon 10 Mile

Roscommon Athletic Club also hosted their 5th Annual road race on Saturday July 7th on a busy weekend for road racing. Mick Clohisey (Raheny Shamrocks) led the 540 athletes around the relatively flat fast course with a winning time of 49:41. Club captain Leslie Buckley and Basil Cronin posted impressive times of 1:08:07 and 1:08:30 respectively finishing in 66th and 69th places. Well done lads.

BHAA OPW Runlogic 5k Trail

On Tuesday June 26th, John Todd competed in the combined Ladies and Men's BHAA, 5km trail-race in the Phoenix Park. It was promoted by the O.P.W. and Runlogic. John finished in 43rd place out of 172 finishers, and 1st 065, in a time of 20:51. Well done John.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

