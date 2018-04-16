Edenderry's Team Hurricane kickboxing club continues to shine

Edenderry's Team Hurricane Kickboxing have continued their 2018 success at a number of tournaments in recent weeks.

Last weekend, the team made the long trip north from Edenderry to the Everglades Hotel in Derry City for the Battle of the North. The near 4 hour each way trip was ultimately worth it with a return of seven titles for the north Offaly club.

The MFKA club based in Derry, led by Michael Bradley, staged a fantastic event in a great venue with 19 clubs attending from all over Ireland. An international flavour was added by three teams making the trip from England.

Team Hurricane had four fighters in attendance, Sensei Jay Daniels, coaches Claire Brennan and Brandon Tait and the club's youngest and most dedicated fighter Tyler Fetherston.

Tyler was first up but it wasn't his day as he lost out in a close fight. Brandon Tait was next on the mats going undefeated, winning two sections, Junior(U-19) in -65 Kg and -75 Kg beating all comers in both weight categories.

As the competition progressed into evening, Claire Brennan also won her senior section with Club Sensei Jay Daniels taking 1st place in the -70 and -80 Kg sections. Jay has new sponsors and was kitted out in new SAP fighting gear from Jimmy Upton and Mike Mullen at Fighters Corner.

The best was yet to come however with the most prestigious titles still to be decided, the Open Weight Grand Champions. The

magnificent prizes here were hand crafted trophies representing the walled city of Derry for the winners.

Claire Brennan won the ladies section first with the pressure now on Jay Daniels to match this win and his earlier successes. Jay took to his task with aplomb and closed the tournament with a magnificent victory in the men's event.

EUROPEAN TRIP

Earlier in March, Team Hurricane also sent a team to Amsterdam for the Yokoso Dutch Open. This tournament gets bigger and better every year and with 1,500 competitors and 130 clubs, it is becoming one of the biggest international tournaments on the WAKO World Cup Circuit.

There were no titles this time for Team Hurricane but plenty of podium places. The club's best athlete this time was Leah

Grant, the Edenderry girl finishing with silver in the -60 Kg Older Cadets (U-16) and bronze in the -55 Kg.

Her older sister Lauren won bronze in the very tough Junior -70 Kg section with club coach Claire Brennan returning to the mats after a year sojourn, taking bronze in the senior -65 Kg section.

It was a long and and tough day for club Sensei Jay Daniels, finishing 5th in 3 sections, one place outside the medals but then at the end he teamed up with Spartan’s Jordan White to take bronze in the senior -74 Kg Tag Team event bowing out to the Kiraly Team of brothers Richard and Alex Veres in the semi-final.

Next up for Team Hurricane is Best of the Best tournament next Saturday in Kingswood and the Munster Open in Cork on Sunday.

