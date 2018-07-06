PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take a tour of this stunning Georgian style house which is on the market in Offaly

Click on the arrow in the top corner or swipe right to navigate through the gallery

A stunning seven bed mock Georgian period style house on nine acres is on the market in Offaly.

"Heilan Hame", meaning highland home in Scottish, was constructed in 1998 is finished to the highest of standards. It has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and is on the market for €575,000.

Situated in Horesleap, it is a spacious architect designed two storey detached residence extending to circa 4,200 sq.ft. on circa nine acres of grounds including circa two acres of professionally landscaped lawns and seven acres of paddocks.

This beautiful property is situated approximately circa 4 miles from Moate and the main M6 Motorway (1 hours drive to Dublin City Centre) and is less than two miles from Streamstown and Horseleap villages. It is nestled in a historic area boasting many famous original country manors including Grouse lodge and Middletown Park House.

Built in the scottish baronial style by its current owners, it has all the modern conveniences a 21st century family could think of. The property has luxury, elegance, charm and style usually only associated with period houses in abundance.

