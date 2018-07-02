Offaly Rowing Notes (July 2)

Fermoy Regatta

In preparation for the Irish Rowing Championships starting on July 13. Offaly rowers took part in the Fermoy Regatta on Sunday, July 1. Offaly Rowing continued its recent good form with some good performances and wins for Eva Noyce Under 14 Womens Single Scull and Adam Delamare and Rouiri Pennick in the under 14 Mens Double.

Roisin Byrne

Roisin Byrne continues to impress with an excellent win in Under 12 Single Scull in a very competitive race at the Ironbridge Rowing Club regatta on the River Severn in Shropshire England.

Congratulations to all and continue the training for Camps.

