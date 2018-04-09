Offaly politician launches 'Be My Voice' referendum campaign

Offaly politician and leader of Renua John Leahy has launched his party’s referendum campaign with the slogan ‘Be My Voice’ while also challenging Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to debate him on the forthcoming referendum.

Speaking at the launch of the Renua Ireland campaign to save the 8th Amendment in Dublin’s Buswells Hotel, Mr Leahy said: "Renua is calling for this debate because we are the only party which opposes the introduction of abortion on demand. If the Taoiseach believes in abortion on demand, he should come out and debate the issue publicly with me.’’

The Kilcormac native and Offaly Councy Councillor stressed: "The public have a right to hear both sides of the debate in a public forum rather than the spin and PR tricks which have characterised this Government since he became Taoiseach."

“If he wants to destroy Ireland’s traditional values and eradicate the rights of the unborn, he should at least have the courage to come out and take part in a public debate. I am ready to take him on at a date and time of his choosing.”

He added: “We have chosen the slogan of ‘Be My Voice’ because we intend to be the voice of those who do not have a voice. A voice is needed in circumstances where I am gravely concerned over the consequences of this referendum for women and the unborn."

Renua also unveiled their plans to take their campaign for a No vote to the streets and back roads of Ireland.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

