GALLERY: Tullamore schoolchildren celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge

It was yet another successful week of celebrating all things Irish at Scoil Mhuire, Tullamore.

The week of céilí dancing, art, quizzes, sports, a cake sale, music, singing was wrapped up with the annual Seó Faiseanta – Fashion Show.

The entire school donned 40 shades of green and sequins to mark St. Patrick’s Day while the girls of 6th class strutted down the “catwalk” in a variety of interesting outfits – from Donald Trump to bananas!

You can view photographs from the week of events at the top of this article.

