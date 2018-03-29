GALLERY: Tullamore schoolchildren celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge
'Seachtain na Gaeilge abú'
It was yet another successful week of celebrating all things Irish at Scoil Mhuire, Tullamore.
The week of céilí dancing, art, quizzes, sports, a cake sale, music, singing was wrapped up with the annual Seó Faiseanta – Fashion Show.
The entire school donned 40 shades of green and sequins to mark St. Patrick’s Day while the girls of 6th class strutted down the “catwalk” in a variety of interesting outfits – from Donald Trump to bananas!
You can view photographs from the week of events at the top of this article.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on