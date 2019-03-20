Clara to become 'Chicago' for production of Broadway classic

Clara Musical Society is ready to roll out the red carpet as final preparations are in full swing for their production of the smash hit musical Chicago.

The production team comprising director and musical Director Alan Recks and choreographer Lea Carroll had the tough job of auditioning over 80 people last October but were thrilled with the turn out of such an array of talent from all across the Midlands.

After the success of last year's Elvis-inspired All Shook Up, the committee were delighted to secure the performing rights for Chicago, a show that is seldom made available to amateur groups.

Broadway’s longest-running American musical, Chicago, is a dazzling and satirical look at fame, justice, and the media machine.

Set in 1920s Chicago and based on real-life murders and trials, Chicago follows Roxie Hart (Sinead Handy), a wannabe vaudevillian star who murders her lover and is arrested, despite her attempts to convince her pushover husband, Amos (Malcolm Whelan) to lie for her.

In the Cook County Jail, Roxie meets her hero, the famed double-murderess and nightclub performer Velma Kelly (Amanda Cunningham). When both acquire the same lawyer, the greedy and lustful superstar, Billy Flynn (Chris Corroon), tensions come to a head as they vie for the spotlight though instead of onstage, they’re mugging for the flashbulb of the newspaper reporters and ultimately join forces in search of the American dream, fame, fortune, and acquittal.

Roxie Hart will be played by the talented Sinead Handy who is no stranger to the Clara stage, having played many leading roles in previous productions.

Velma Kelly will be played by Amanda Cunningham who received an A.I.M.S. nomination for Best Actress last year. Billy Flynn will be played by the smooth-talking swooner Chris Corroon and your heart will just break for poor naïve Amos Hart played by Athlone native Malcolm Whelan who has a wealth of experience on stage.

Other principal roles are filled by Jay Origan as Mama Morton, Mullingar native Eleanor McDonagh will play the glorious Miss Mary Sunshine and roles of the seductive Merry Murderesses of Cook County Jail will be played by Seana Stenson, Ruth Maher, Grainne Donoghue, Eimear Doolin and Ruth Kelly.

These characters are supported on stage by a very energetic and talented ensemble. With a live onstage 12 piece orchestra, catchy, sexy music and timeless lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, expect show-stopping numbers such as All the Jazz, Cell Block Tango and We Both Reached For The Gun.

Chicago is a musical spectacular that is as addictive as social media and as unforgettable as any celebrity trial of the century. A production not to be missed.

Chicago will run from Tuesday, April 2 until Saturday, April 6 in Clara GAA Centre at 8pm nightly. Tickets €13 Tuesday night only. Full price €17 from Wednesday to Saturday. Family special on Saturday. Two adults and two kids for €55.

Book online at www.clarams.com or call 087 9366247.

Parental guidance is advised.