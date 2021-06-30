IN PICTURES: Shane Lowry warms up for Irish Open at Pro-Am at Mount Juliet

Shane Lowry got his final preparations in for the Irish Open with a relaxed round at the Pro-Am at Mount Juliet today.
As these pictures from Sportsfile show, the Offaly golfer was very relaxed in the sunshine on Wednesday as he got ready for his first round tomorrow.
He has been in fantastic form of late on the PGA Tour and is second favourite for the event he won as an amateur in 2009. His Olympic team-mate Rory McIlroy is the bookies favourite
He tees off his opening round at 8am on Thursday.
It starts a mammoth month for Shane who will defend his Open Championship title in two weeks before heading to the Olympics.
