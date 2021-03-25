Offaly programme receives a prestigious national award

Offaly Local Development Company’s MenPower Programme was presented with a “Highly Commended” Award at The Aontas Award Ceremony. The Awards Ceremony was held via Zoom and was hosted by Colm O Regan, critically acclaimed author, comedian and broadcaster. Ryan Sheridan, a renowned musician provided the entertainment at the well-attended event.

The MenPower programme was shortlisted earlier in the year in The Category of Adult Learning Initiatives that Support Health and Wellbeing. The process prior to receiving an award entailed the submission of a detailed application form and an online interview with an independent panel of judges. The MenPower Programmes interview team consisted of Caroline Brickland, MenPower Co-ordinator, Siobhan Broderick, SICAP Manager, Carmel Lalor, Occupational Therapist with the Bannon Centre and Keith Gallagher, Programme Graduate.

In response to receiving an award, Caroline Brickland, Programme Co-ordinator stated “ MenPower are delighted to have received an award at The Aontas Award Ceremony. It’s great recognition for the work of Offaly Local Development Company, our Interagency Advisory Group, Practice Group and the many men that have engaged with The MenPower Programme throughout the years. We are committed to working with men that are lost, lacking confidence and direction and those experiencing employment-related issues. We are thrilled to be presented with a handcrafted ceramic award designed by Michelle Hannan in recognition of the support and encouragement that we offer to all men residing in The Faithful County”

MenPower continues to support men in distress and those affected by employment-related issues. During the current level 5 restrictions staff provide men with weekly phone/online support sessions. The sessions focus on all aspects related to mental health, wellbeing and life planning.

The Menpower group training programme combines a unique mix of mental health, adult guidance and social networking methodologies that afford men the opportunity to explore the following: how to be and stay well, barriers to achieving their goals and desires and how to plan for their future.

The programme invites the men to reflect on their lives and to examine strategies that will enhance their well-being. Graduates of a 12-week programme have the opportunity to engage with each other on regular basis post-MenPower. This group is known as Tearmann na bhFear (Men’s Haven).

If you are a man in need of support during these times and are interested in being part of a group process when conditions permit, contact Caroline on 0876028801/ email cbrickland@offalyldc.ie or log on to www.offalyldc.ie