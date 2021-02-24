Murray Architectural Services where you can realise your vision for your build

Based just outside Tullamore, Murray Architectural Services was established by Frank Murray and Imelda Murray in 1984 where they specialise in all aspects of residential and commercial planning and design.

For almost four decades, Murray Architectural Services have worked with clients to realise their dream home or vision for a commercial property, with many examples of their top quality design work dotted around the Midlands area.

They approach each project individually, carefully examining the brief and site context to develop individual and appropriate designs. They also place great importance on collaboratively working with their clients, listening to their requirements and keeping them informed of all of their progress to ensure their design specifications are being met.

Since 1984, Murray Architectural Services have helped many clients in developing new spaces or enhancing their existing property. They are a highly skilled team, who have worked on a wide variety of projects down through the years, giving them a wealth of scope to accommodate all types of design requests.

Located at Four Winds, Pallas Park, Blueball, Tullamore , the company's services include: New Builds, House Extensions, Commercial Architecture, Surveys, Pre-Planning Investigations / advice, Planning Applications, Fire Safety and Disability Access Applications, Tendering Packages, BCAR, Compliance Reports, Retention Applications and mapping.

For appointments, please contact Imelda Murray on 057 93 54552 or email info@murrayas.ie or Frank Murray on 086 2550611 or email frank@murrayas.ie. Visit www.murrayas.ie for further details.