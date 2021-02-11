Offaly camoige panel take on successful 24 hour Stay At Home Runathon

The Offaly Camogie panel took on their first challenge under the guidance of Susan Earner this weekend when they took on a 24 Hour Stay At Home Runathon and it turned out to be an fantastic success.

The event was the brainchild of the new Offaly manager with a view to raising funds for the senior panel’s training fund. However, she says she also wanted to set the players and management a challenge and give them something to look forward to during the current lockdown.

The management and panel unanimously agreed to work with Jigsaw Offaly as part of the fund raiser as they could see at first hand how young people's mental health in the county may have been affected without routine in their lives.

In the lead up to the big day, they received messages of good luck from Offaly stars Mundy, Neil Delamere, Shane Lowry, Chairman of Offaly GAA, Michael Duignan and ex Offaly Camogie star, Tina Hannon.

The event got underway at 8am on Saturday morning with players, members of the management team, County Executive, club members and followers of Offaly Camogie, young and old, each taking a 30-minute slot to run, walk or cycle.

As each member of the panel started their run, they posted a video message on the County’s social media platforms so followers could keep up to date with how the runathon was progressing.

The girls were given great support by their colleagues in Offaly Ladies Football, who also matched them for the majority of the Runathon. It finished at 8 am on Sunday morning and when asked for her thoughts on it the Offaly manager said the group were “absolutely delighted with how the weekend went".

"It surpassed all of our expectations and we cannot thank everyone enough. Thanks to everyone that participated, donated to our fund but we must give a special mention to our friends of the Ladies Football who were with us every step of the way”.

The Runathon’s Go Fund Me page will remain open until the weekend for anyone that wants to make a donation.

Now with a very successful fundraiser completed the panel will now continue their training in isolation until restrictions ease to allow them to start their group training and look forward to the season ahead under the guidance of Susan Earner.