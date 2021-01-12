DOWN MEMORY LANE: Shane Lowry returns to Offaly as 2009 Irish Open champion

It's hard to believe it is now almost 12 years since Shane Lowry battled the elements and a professional field to win the 2009 Irish Open.

The Clara man was just 22 years old when he arrived at the County Louth course in 2009 to take the field against the likes of Rory McIlroy and a host of Europe's top talent.

He became the first amateur to win against a field of professionals for 47 years.

Shane had the whole country celebrating when he defeated Robert Rock in a play-off in Baltray before a triumphant return to Clara.

The scenes when Shane holed the winning putt were unbelievable, as they were upon his return home. Similar scenes were witnessed ten years later in 2019 when Shane won his first major, the British Open.

Among the crowd after his winning putt way back in 2009 was Rory McIlroy who had a bottle of champagne to douse the newly crowned champion.

