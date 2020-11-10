GALLERY: Offaly school recognises tremendous achievements of students at Academic Awards

Ferbane's Gallen CS have taken the opportunity to celebrate last year's exam success by holding a prize-giving event at the school recently.

This year, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Gallen CS's annual Academic Awards ceremony took place in a more subdued environment but nonetheless there was plenty of excitement as recent school-leavers returned to mark their successes.

As well as honouring their recent alumni, the school were also able to present individual awards to a number of students.

The awards acknowledge the tremendous achievements of the students across the whole spectrum in education in the school.