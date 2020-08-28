GALLERY: Tullamore pub unveils incredible new look as it reopens for business
A Tullamore pub has unveiled a stunning new look as it reopened for business this week.
Digan's Bar in the centre of the town reopened on Monday, August 24.
Use the arrow in the top corner of the picture above or swipe to go through the gallery of pictures.
In a post, Digan's said; "Beer garden Ready, Front Bar Ready, Kitchen Ready and we are ready to meet our friends and valued customers."
