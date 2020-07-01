Offaly reopens – Cafes, childcare, hairdressers and some pubs set up shop as phase three begins

Cafes, hairdressers, childcare and restaurants were among the many businesses reopening on Monday last as Phase Three of the Government's lockdown exit strategy roadmap began.

Monday saw the country taken a massive step towards total economic and social reopening, as all restrictions on domestic travel were lifted and the majority of businesses were allowed to resume trading.

Locally, Remona Nevin, of the Red Apple Cafe in Birr, explained “it's been a strange mix of emotions”. “We were very anxious but excited as well to get back to something resembling normal. It's been great to welcome back all our customers, old and new after a very trying and uncertain few months. Here's to the new normal.”

Owner of the Healing Touch Holistic Centre, Antoinette Larkin was also delighted to re-open her doors in Birr. “Covid-19 has given me a lot of time for reflection and learning which has allowed me to positively enhance classes courses and treatment plans for clients experience, which I am looking forward to sharing with old and new customers in the coming months.”

For local hairdresser, Sharon McGrath, the night before opening her salon in Birr was like Christmas Eve. “ We could not sleep with the excitement of opening up our doors again. It's been so lovely to catch up with everyone and also a bit strange getting used to our new normal. Temperature checks and PPE gear are usually not associated with hairdressing but we will do everything we can to make sure our salon is a safe environment for everyone.”

“We were overwhelmed with the support and all the well wishes from everyone throughout the lockdown and for our reopening. We are delighted to get back to doing what we love and with a great town like Birr behind us we have no doubt that we can do it happily and safely.”

While owner of Woodfield cafe, Hannah Ward thanked everyone for their support since they reopened and they were looking forward to seeing more “familiar faces” this week with their new opening hours.