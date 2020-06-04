PICTURES: Offaly people return to the bog on Costa Del Sod during lockdown
The recent good weather and restriction of distant travel, Offaly people have been heading to Costa Del Sod in their droves.
Bogs across the county have been busy with people footing and drawing turf with families making it a mini holiday - of sorts!
It's not everyone's cup of tea, but the tradition is still alive and well in Offaly. Have a look at some readers' photographs above.
If you have a great bog photograph from this year, send it to justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie to have it featured in this gallery.
