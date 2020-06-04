PICTURES: Offaly people return to the bog on Costa Del Sod during lockdown

Jeremiah, Cathal and Paidi Glynn hard at work near Lusmagh

Kermit calls to visit Christy Cleary on a recent trip to the bog

James Larkin and Joey Minnock from Rahan have spent most of the lockdown summer in Killeranny bog turning and footing turf

All hands on deck for the Keenahan and Brazil family from Killurin getting stuck in footing turf this summer

Ned Pyke and Kieran Keenahan catching up on the bog after isolation

Taking a break from the sod and the chat

A photo of the whole clan sent in by Joe Coyle

Casey Delaney from Pullough relaxing after a hard days work on her 'Gaga's' bog in Pullough

Yvonne Joyce and her dad Padraig O Meara who just turned 80 in May

Aoife Joyce just getting on with the task at hand

Saoirse Joyce wishing she was in the Costa Del Sol instead

Padraig O Meara (80), Phil Joyce (83) and his son Julian enjoying getting out of cocooning

A spare nappy comes in handy as a sun hat for Sarah Lewis Ribeiro

A family shot sent to us by Leah Prendergast

Faye Guidera (4) & her sister Moya Guidera (2) supervising mammy Ann Marie Page & daddy Mark Guidera in Corolanty Bog just outside Shinrone

Christine Greene sent us this picture of her little girl Danielle saving her grandparents' turf as they cocoon

Daingean GAA members enjoying a well earned drink after three weekends on the bog helping the vunerable of the community

Peter Bennett (70) showing his grandson Benet Sheeran (4) how it’s done on the bog in Cloghan

Aisling, James and Christian Taylor from Rhode pictured with the last load home

A great shot sent to us by Catherina Spellman. A glorious sight!

Dancing on the sod! Little Lilly Lloyd Dunne has not even turned two yet and is already a lover of the bog

A stunning shot captured by Margaret Conroy on Ross bog, Tullamore