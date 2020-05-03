GALLERY: Stunning pictures from a stroll along the Grand Canal around Tullamore

WALKING along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore has become popular for townspeople doing their daily exercise within two kilometres of their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

One of those enthusiasts is retired wedding photographer, Michael McGrath who captured these stunning photographs of landmarks, wild flowers and historic castles on his journeys down the canal.

Michael used his trusty little Sony pocket camera, as pictured, to capture these scenic shots.

“Just to show that you do not have to own a big professional camera to get good photos,” Michael said.

