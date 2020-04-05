Rubbish dumped along roadside in Offaly countryside

An Offaly county councillor was left “disheartened” after discovering litter on a local road while out for exercise.

Shinrone based, Cllr Peter Ormond, an Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, was out for a 5km run (keeping within the 2km radius of his home) and was “disheartened to see so much litter on the road”.

According to the county councillor, there were five bags of litter on the road within a one kilometre of his home. “The roads are quiet. The recycling centres are still open and I would appeal to people to stop littering our countryside and dispose of our litter in the proper fashion,” he pleaded.

