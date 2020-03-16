House at golf course where Shane Lowry made his name is up for sale

A house set in rolling hills on the golf course where Open Champion Shane Lowry started his rise to golfing greatness is up for sale.

The residence in the 'Lois na Coille' development i based at Esker Hills Golf Club just outside Tullamore and is on the market for €210,000. This architecturally-designed two-storey home is in a village like setting and comes with its own lawns, ample parking and private balcony.

‘1 Lois na Coille’ has spectacular views across Esker Hills golf course and is one of just 20 houses in a really private and beautiful setting. It comes fully fitted with integrated kitchen and gas fired central heating. A novel aspect is that all the bedrooms are on the ground floor making best use of the light, space and surrounding views for the upper floor living area.