More stormy weather and possibly snow on the way after Storm Atiyah in latest Met Eireann forecast

As Storm Atiyah clears Ireland Met Éireann is forecasting a week of windy, wet and cold weather with wintry showers and very cold conditions in the forecast for the end of the week.

After a sunny but cool day, strong gusty winds are set to develop on Monday night, December 9 according to the forecaster. Tuesday will also be wet and windy.

The forecaster says the summary national outlook is for very unsettled weather to continue for the rest of the week. It also cautions that it will be colder than normal.

The forecast for the second half of the week and next weekend is for very cold and unsettled conditions, with showers, some wintry. Sunny spells are also in the forecast. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days are available here.

NATIONAL FORECAST issued by Met Éireann at 8.28 am on Monday, December 9.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

Windy in places especially in coastal areas and in the east, but strong northwesterly winds will continue to decrease during the morning, becoming mostly light to moderate westerly today. A mainly dry, bright day, with sunny spells, but a few scattered showers will occur in the early morning. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius. Cloud will increase gradually from the Atlantic, possibly bringing some drizzle to the northwest later.

Early tonight, rain will develop along west and southwest coasts, extending to all parts overnight, turning heavy in places. Becoming very windy, with strong and gusty southerly winds. Cold at first in the east and northeast, but becoming mild later. Minimum temperatures 3 to 6 Celsius.

TOMORROW - TUESDAY 10TH DECEMBER

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be wet and very windy, with occasional rain, heavy in places. Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will extend from the Atlantic during the afternoon and evening. Strong and gusty southerly winds will veer southwest to west with the clearance, easing a little. Very mild for a time, but turning cold later. Maximum temperatures 11 to 14 Celsius.

Tuesday night: Breezy, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, most of the showers in the western half of the country, with a risk of hail and thunder in Atlantic coastal areas. Showers may turn wintry over high ground. Minimum temperatures 1 to 4 Celsius, in moderate to fresh, west to southwest winds.

Wednesday: Very cold and breezy, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and of hail, with a risk of thunder, especially in Atlantic coastal counties. Some wintry showers are possible also, mainly over high ground. Maximum temperatures only 3 to 7 Celsius, with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Cold at first on Wednesday night, with a risk of frost in the east and north, but milder conditions, with rain and strengthening southerly winds, will extend gradually from the Atlantic.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with occasional showers or longer spells of rain, possibly heavy in places. Max. 7 to 11 Celsius, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes, later veering west to northwest and strengthening. Thursday night will be quite windy, with clear spells and showers, but with no significant frost. Min. 2 to 6 C.

Further outlook: (Friday and Weekend): Very cold and unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain but some sunny intervals also. Some wintry showers likely, especially over high ground. Risk of frost at night, especially in places sheltered from moderate to fresh, predominantly westerly winds.