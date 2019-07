Gardaí in Offaly are trying to reunite a collection of tools recovered in Offaly with the rightful owner.

A number of items, including a name-tagged toolbox, are in the care of gardaí at Birr Garda Station.

They were recovered in the Crinkle area outside Birr Town on Tuesday, July 9.

If you think you own any of the equipment, contact Birr Garda Station.