Edenderry gears up for another blockbuster summer festival

Edenderry is gearing up for another incredible summer festival, featuring the best in music, sport, culture and entertainment.

From Thursday July 4, to Sunday, July 7, the Edenderry Festival 2019 is set to ‘Rock’ with a fantastic musical line-up, but this year the festival, which was a huge hit in 2018, will also feature sporting legends, theatre, art, culture, the International Busking Competition, Paw Patrol Live, fairground attractions, magic and a Super Family Day, the Parade of Champions led by Liverpool legend John Aldridge and a ‘Goal’ that was a very famous moment in sporting history.

The famous 1982 Offaly v Kerry will also be remembered at this year's festival with a screening on the entire game and a gathering of players on both sides taking place in Edenderry GAA.

On Saturday, July 6, players from both teams will gather in the Edenderry GAA clubhouse to watch the game again on a giant screen. The screening will be followed by a Q & A session chaired by Offaly hurling legend and RTE pundit Michael Duignan.

This is only one of a number of innovative pieces of the jigsaw which make up this year’s festival in the Midland town. The event begins on the Thursday night with a new play written especially for the Festival by local musician and playwright Greg Traynor.

On Friday evening, the Parade of Champions will feature local teams and individuals who have won competitions during the year. Leading the parade will be Ireland and Liverpool legend John Aldridge who will also perform the Official Opening Ceremony.

Once again, the International Busking Competition will take place with a first prize of €1,000 and no entry fee. The competition is expected to again draw the cream of Irish buskers to the town. Last year’s winner, Roby Mencaglia from Italy will jet in to perform on Sunday and announce the new winner.

On Saturday, July 6, it’s fun for all the family with Snow White and the Paw Patrol Friends - a live staging of the popular TV cartoon show which will enthral the younger festival goers.

Add in fairground rides, balloon art, face painting, interactive magic shows, art classes plus kids choirs and bands performing on the main stage, and it all adds up to a super family day out.

With art exhibitions in many locations throughout the town featuring local and visiting artists, guided historical tours of the town and live music every night on the main stage and so much more, Festival Edenderry will certainly be the place to be on July 4 – 7.

