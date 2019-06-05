PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Idyllic cottage for sale in Offaly is a step back in time

An Offaly cottage featured on the Offaly Express last November has been turning heads in recent weeks having been printed in the Irish Times.

This stunning home at Clonsast, Bracknagh, was built in the 1700s and has a long history as a rambling house and a meeting point for locals to play cards and traditional Irish music.

It is now a modern and simply beautiful home.

The 'Spinning Wheel' comes with two large reception rooms, and three bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms.

The property also boasts a large garage that houses a wood pellet boiler, not to mention the characteristics of a traditional Irish cottage; the thatched roof and half doors.

This beautiful home, just five minutes away from Portarlington and ten minutes away from Rathangan, is full of character and appeal.

It is located in Clonsast Lower, Bracknagh, and is on the market for €225,000 having previously been posted for €255,000.