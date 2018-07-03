GALLERY: Continuing heatwave causing fires to break out all across Offaly

Offaly Fire and Rescue Service has been incredibly busy for the last week as fires have broken out across the county due to the tinder dry conditions brought on by the continuing heatwave. Fires have broken out from Shinrone to Edenderry with forests, field and bogs all at risk as these dramatic pictures from Offaly Fire and Rescue Service show.

Firefighters in the north of the county dealt with gorse and forest fires in Donadee, Ballyhagan, Clonbullogue and Blundell Wood.

Birr Fire Brigade spent two days on the bog in Shinrone/Clonlisk. They were assisted by Brigades from Roscrea and Cloughjordan.

Tullamore and Clara Fire Brigades were called to a Boundary Fire in Tullamore and the Sragh Road was blocked for a time. Click here to see video footage of the fire.

Offaly Fire and Rescue Service have appealed to members of the public not to light any outdoor fires as it points out that even the smallest fire can spread rapidly and get out of control.

As the hot and dry weather continues, all requests to Offaly County Council to undertake any Controlled Burning will be refused.

The Department of Agriculture has also warned that the warm weather will bring with it a serious fire risk. It has extended their red 'extreme fire risk' warning until 12 midday on Friday.

Members of the public are also being warned not to discard cigarettes out of car windows following a number of fires in grass verges at the roadside.

Meanwhile over 60 Bord na Móna employees have volunteered for a fire watch programme to help with the early detection and combating of countryside fires.

Bord na Móna have also reminded everyone enjoying the outdoors to refrain from lighting fires and to take care when disposing of lit cigarettes or other similar materials.

Bord na Mona also ask that anyone witnessing a fire on any area of bog or peatland to immediately alert the Gardaí and the Fire Service.