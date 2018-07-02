WATCH: Dramatic footage of fire raging during heatwave in Tullamore

Dramatic footage has emerged of a fire raging at the Sragh Business Park in Tullamore over the weekend. As temperatures topped 30 degrees, emergency services were alerted to a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed that they were made aware of a fire at a fence on the boundary of Sragh Business Park at approximately 5.40pm on Saturday. They said that no injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged during the incident.

The Rahan road was closed for some time on Saturday evening as fire services dealt with the blaze. It took some time for them to get the fire under control as the dry conditions.

Tullamore Fire Service were joined by colleagues from Clara to extinguish the blaze.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Offaly Fire Services tackled fires in Edenderry, Birr, Clonbullogue and Shinrone. People are continually warned about the dangers of lighting fires in the current dry spell. They can quickly spread and cause severe damage to vegetation and buildings.

Met Éireann have extended a Status Yellow weather advisory warning of drought conditions for the entire country until next Friday, July 6.

