Shane Lowry stakes claim for Offaly panel spot with silky GAA skills

It's a bit of an understatement to say Gaelic Football runs in Shane Lowry's blood given the fact his father and uncles all have All-Ireland medals in their back pockets.

So, it was hardly surprising that he was one of the golfers picked out of the Irish Open field at Ballyliffan to take part in a novel GAA challenge under the searing Donegal sun.

Having watched Offaly lose to Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers last week, perhaps Shane is eyeing up a change of sports and he was throwing serious shapes alongside GAA royalty on Wednesday.

He lined up alongside Kerry legend Kieran Donaghy, Donegal's Michael Murphy, as well as fellow golfer Paul Dunne as part of the challenge. People were quick to recognise his technique on social media this afternoon.

Shane has already said this week that being in contention at the Irish Open, which starts on Thursday, would feel as good as seeing Offaly reach an All-Ireland final, so perhaps he took today as an opportunity to summon some of the spirit of 82'.

Lowry tees off on Thursday at the 2018 Irish Open at Ballyliffan in Donegal at 1.30pm alongside Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters.

