THURSDAY THROWBACK: The time Offaly Camogie celebrated double Leinster success in 2001

The Offaly Senior and Minor Camogie teams created their own piece of history in 2001 winning Leinster titles.

At the end of the year, they had a presentation night and, probably to dismay of some, we came across the pictures and are publishing them here today, 17 years later.

All joking aside, many of these very talented players are still playing camogie today to a very high level and we hope they enjoy this trip down memory lane.

If you have a series of pictures you would like to feature in our Trips Down Memory Lane, why not get in touch. e-mail damian@offalyexpress.ie and keep an eye out for more features in the coming days and weeks......