LISTEN: 'The Joe Dooley Song' came back into the spotlight this week

Offaly hurling legend Joe Dooley caused quite a stir earlier this week when he shared a light hearted video of himself encouraging people to wash their hands to the tune of the 'Joe Dooley song'.

It wasn't his intention for the video to go viral and Dooley later mentioned in a tweet that he was trying to find out how the video was leaked but to be fair to the three time All Ireland winner, he took the slagging and banter on the chin with the original video, shared by former Meath footballer Bernard Flynn receiving just under 100,000 views on Twitter.

The song was penned by Ferbane group Stars on P45 back in 1995 ahead of Offaly's All Ireland hurling final clash with Clare.

This year will see the song reach its 25th birthday and for the year that's in it, we thought we would share the song in full by Ciaran Guinan and the rest of the Stars on P45 crew.