MONDAY MEMORY: Relive the Offaly celebrations after the 1998 All-Ireland Hurling Final

19 years ago, at the end of the long hot summer of 1998, it was Offaly walking up the steps of the Hogan Stand to receive the Liam MacCarthy the cup.

That was our most recent success and it came against our most bitter rivals, Kilkenny, in a final to savour. We had endured and come through the semi-final controversy of the early whistle and the controversial replay.

Hubert Rigney was the captain making the speech while the team sheet was filled with legends, everyone from the Dooleys to Michael Duignan; Martin Hanamy to Brian Whelahan.

As Galway bring the trophy over the Shannon today, take a moment to savour the moment Offaly brought it just as far as the Shannon, and stopped.

