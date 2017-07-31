WATCH: Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara learn more about the GAA

Sky Sports soccer presenters Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara have embarked on a journey to discover more about the GAA. This is the first episode in a series for AIB called, Hit the Road Jeff.

As a sponsor of the All-Ireland Football Championship, AIB wondered just what would the most famous double-act in British sports punditry - Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara - make of the glorious game of Gaelic Football and find out just how club fuels county. And so ‘Jeff and Kammy’s Journey to Croker’ was born.

AIB has challenged the lively duo to face the ultimate challenge for any Irish sports broadcaster: to commentate live on the 2017 All-Ireland Football Final in Croke Park.

They’ve undergone a whistle-stop tour of some of Ireland’s greatest Gaelic Football hot-beds. They’ve witnessed matches from juvenile to senior level and club to county, to glean as much as possible about the unique culture of the GAA - and they didn’t do it alone.

They were accompanied by some of the most famous faces in GAA - including Micháel Ó Muircheartaigh, Peter Canavan, Dick Clerkin and Jonny Cooper - who offered personal advice and invaluable insights.

You can see more over the next eight weeks.

