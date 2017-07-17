WATCH: Former Offaly student scores one of the points of the year for Kildare against Dublin

Kildare's Daniel Flynn scored one of the finest points of the year on Sunday afternoon as his team went down by nine points to a magnificent Dublin team at Croke Park.

Flynn was one of the stand-out performers and his point just three minutes before half-time was inspirational. He took on the Dublin defence, ran 40 metres down the sideline, and from under the Hogan Stand, lofted an effort from the outside of his right boot that sailed between the posts.

Just five years earlier, Flynn was making his way up the steps of the Hogan Stand as one of the stars of the All-Ireland 'A' Colleges winning team from St. Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry.

SEE ALSO: The story of Robbie Henshaw's GAA days when one Offaly school broke his heart twice

Flynn, whose mother Emily McGuinness, hails from Kinnitty, played alongside his brother Luke in the 2012 final, as well as with Offaly inter-county stars Conor McNamee and Sean Doyle. They beat St. Michael's from Enniskillen in emphatic style on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-06. It was the school's first Hogan Cup success.

That crop of players then dispersed to their respective counties and after a spell in the AFL in Australia, Daniel Flynn is now back as one of the key men in Cian O'Neill's Kildare set-up.

The Johnstownbridge man was instrumental in their semi-final win over Meath and proved one of the leading lights in the final against Dublin. St. Mary's teacher and former school football coach of the likes of Flynn, Emmet McDonnell, is sure to be watching with interest as a host of former students campaign for their counties.

The likes of Luke and Daniel Flynn, Anton Sullivan, Cathal McNally, Keith and Paul Cribbin, Conor and Ruairi McNamee, all passed under the watchful eye of McDonnell in St. Mary's teams over the years.

Many of those players would credit their rise to the winning mentality instilled in them at the Offaly school. Indeed, Paul Cribbin is still involved now in a coaching capacity with the younger teams there.

Emmet told the Irish Times in 2015 that young players at St. Mary's are looking up to these former students and are inspired by the AFL jerseys of Paul Cribbin, Daniel Flynn and Sean Hurley, all of which hang proudly in McDonnell's classroom.

The Edenderry production line shows no signs of halting either and a new young team is growing nicely, with the likes of Dan Leech and Jack Smyth standing out as stars of the future from the school.

For now, scroll back up and enjoy a scintillating point from Daniel Flynn, in which he displayed all the skills honed under McDonnell in Edenderry, with his infamous early morning training sessions - speed, power, accuracy and pure determination.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.