VIDEO: Duignan calls the GAA's deal with Sky a 'disgrace'

Offaly hurling legend Michael Duignan has labelled the GAA's deal with Sky Sports 'disgraceful' in a discussion surrounding the Waterford/Kilkenny qualifier clash at the weekend.

Speaking on Sunday night Sunday Game show, Duignan said "the biggest disgrace" of the weekend was the fact that the Kilkenny vs. Waterford game wasn't on free-to-air television.

"The Sky deal is so wrong on so many levels," he said. "My parents are at home, my father is 83 years of age, a savage hurling man, why should he have to go to a pub? He doesn't go to the pub. There's enough money in the GAA - what about the people who have supported the game all their lives and can't watch it," he continued.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.