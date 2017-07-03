WATCH: Offaly set to host exciting rifle World Cup

Offaly is set to play host to the International Gallery Rifle Federation World Cup, the first time Ireland has ever hosted the biannual shooting tournament.

The National Association of Sporting Rifle and Pistol Clubs will welcome over 300 competitors from all over the world to the Midlands National Shooting Centre of Ireland at Derrymore, Blueball, Tullamore this weekend. Ireland, Great Britain, Germany, South Africa and Australia, and others will send competitors to the competition.

The IGRF World Cup, involving team and individual events, will take place from July 6-9, with the World Cup part of the competition taking place on Sunday, July 9.

Organisers have described the centre in Offaly as a "remarkable place" to host the gallery rifle showpiece, and reckon the facilities and welcome there will set tongues wagging amongst the international guests.

Teams are selected a number of weeks ahead of the tournament, which Ireland won in Britain in 2013, and this year's Irish Internal side has been named in recent days following the completion of the final selection heats.

Pulling on the green in the Centrefire Gallery Rifle 1500 category will be:

Jeff Kehoe - IPA Pistol Club

Mike Nestor - Munster Target Shooting Club

Pat Grimes - An Riocht “The Kingdom” Rifle & Pistol Club

Ray Holohan - Harbour House Sports Club

Len Regan - Hilltop Shooting Club

Substitute: Denis Cummins - Hilltop Shooting Club

In the Smallbore Gallery Rifle 1500 class, Ireland will be represented by:

Ray Holohan - Harbour House Sports Club

Jeff Kehoe - IPA Pistol Club

Daniel O’Flaherty - Lough Bo Shooting Centre

Mike Nestor - Munster Target Shooting Club

Len Regan - Hilltop Shooting Club

Substitute: James Connolly - Lough Bo Shooting Centre

For more information you can visit ww.nasrpc.ie or search for the IGRF World Cup on Facebook.

