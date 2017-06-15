VIDEO: Shane Lowry trying to knock pints of Guinness in golf challenge is hilarious

At a recent promotional fun day for gold brand Srixen, Offaly golfer Shane Lowry took part in an unusual target competition against golf writer and reviewer, Mark Crossfield.

The pair were challenged to knock as many pint of Guinness off a board held up by two golf bags as they good, and clearly, it produced some hilarious results.

