THROWBACK THURSDAY: The glorious day Offaly beat Galway to the 1981 All-Ireland

The year was 1981, the burgeoning of a glorious decade for Offaly hurling and we were in Croke Park for the All-Ireland hurling final against Galway.

Like many of Offaly's great successes, we came from behind and a Johnny Flaherty goal that will never be forgotten, helped us to our first ever All-Ireland hurling title.

It was a match for the ages, a rip-roaring affair that had Croke Park buzzing, and the scenes at the end in the video above will have the hair on your neck standing on end.

