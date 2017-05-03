BLAST FROM THE PAST: Glorious footage of Edenderry/Tullamore minor final in 1997

1997 was a stellar year for Edenderry GAA - before the Offaly Minor Football final, they had already collected senior and junior titles.

The final was played between Edenderry and old rivals Tullamore in O'Connor Park with the reds winning out on a scoreline of 1-7 to 0-03.

The game was played on a heavy pitch, but it still produced some incredible moments, notably a couple of scores from a young Robbie Glennon, and a goal from Colm Cummins, who went on to become Chairman of the club in latter years.

The sending off of Edenderry's goalkeeper late on sparked more excitement as forward Jason McNamara was sent back to stand in goals for the resultant penalty.

He dived to his left and saved it and made another exceptional save moments later as Tullamore were denied in their late big for a comeback.

The footage here is 24 minutes long, and contains highlights, pre-match build up in Edenderry, and post-match interviews with the likes of Mick Keyes, Tom Reilly, Alo Glennon, Brendan Kelly and Jimmy Dolan outside the old dressing rooms at O'Connor Park

As well as featuring some candid interviews and highlights, it's fair to saythe video is also home to a few dodgy haircuts!

That Edenderry minor team produced a number of senior stars for the club, including Robbie Glennon who was still eligible at U16 level at the time as well as the seemingly evergreen Basil Malone.

1997 will live long in the memory for Edenderry GAA supporters, and this video, released by the club on YouTube earlier this year, captures the success of that year in all its glory.

Judging by some of the comments here by players, management staff and supporters, we reckon a serious night of celebrating ensued in Edenderry that night!

